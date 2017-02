MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Enhancement Authority will host a President’s Day job fair for residents interested in construction work on the Pleasant Hill Mitigation Plan.

The Pleasant Hill Mitigation Plan’s goal is to make the interchange between I-75 and I-16 safer to drivers by widening the space.

It’ll take place from 10 AM to 4 PM today, and they will be accepting applications of anyone interested through out the day.