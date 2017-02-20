Lone Trump Supporter Takes on Army of Protesters

Dion Cini faces a crowd of opponents Monday at an anti-Trump rally in New York City. Trymaine Lee – NBC News

There hasn’t been a weekend since Trump’s inauguration that hasn’t seen a protest somewhere in America, and more are being planned in the coming days and weeks.

Monday’s rallies were held in more than two dozen cities, including Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Back in New York, Cini, a self-described “ultra-conservative” and “constitutionalist,” said he’s not so much a fan of Trump’s as he is a fan of what Trump he stands for.

Cini said he has supported Trump for president since the earliest days of the campaign — before, actually, when the idea of a presidential run was first floated around 2012. Even after most political pundits and polls predicted Trump would lose to Hillary Clinton, Cini saw the rror in their thinking.

In a Facebook post the day before the election, Cini forecast victory:

Cini said he views the response he gets from anti-Trump protesters as proof that liberals are trying to “spark the end of civilization.”

“It makes me feel like I’m back in Iraq,” he said, “surrounded by enemies.”

When pressed about the comparison of peaceful protesters to enemy combatants, Cini backed away, but he insisted that the hostility he gets from strangers simply for supporting the president is telling. And he said there are more people who think just like him, who see Trump as a political paradigm shift yanking the Republican Party and the country back to the far right.

He lamented that the Republican Party of today “is more liberal than Bill Clinton,” which leaves the United States with “liberalism and nothing else.” But he said he’s heartened by the fact that there “are more people who think like me in New York City than you think.”

Cini said most Trump supporters are just scared to out themselves, out of fear of judgment or of being physically assaulted. He said he’s winced every time he’s seen a pro-Trump supporter leave a rally and remove his or her “Make America Great Again” hat across the street.

“It’s like they’re hiding,” Cini said.

In one heated discussion with a protester Monday, the anti-Trump protesters pointed to a black man, a Muslim woman and a group of Asians and asked Cini whether they all had a place in Trump’s America.

Cini shrugged off the insinuation without blinking.

“You support a bigot, and you all are a dying breed!” a woman shouted out.

“But we won,” Cini said, smiling at the angry crowd that had gathered around him. “We won.”