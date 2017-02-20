Inside the State-Run Chinese Paper that Warns Trump to Back Off in South China Sea

Li Hongwei Eric Baculinao / NBC News

The Global Times is by no means the only Chinese newspaper to be critical of Trump.

At the offices of China Daily, the morning’s newspaper was pinned to a board stretching the length of a wall. There were stories about travel, the economy and China’s “golden” relations with the United Kingdom.

But it was the Comment page, which featured a cartoon of Trump, that made Zhu Zhe, the paper’s national editor, stop and smile.

“Every day he comes up with new remarks and statements and policies,” Zhu said. “He is the most widely watched politician around the globe.”

The cartoon depicted Trump, with an exaggerated swoop of yellow hair, handing a gift-wrapped box labelled “TRAVEL BAN” to a terrorist. The terrorist, who is masked and armed, wears a headband labeled “I Love Trump.”

Zhu was asked if she or other editors had been advised by government censors to tone down the coverage.

“No,” she said with a smile. “No department has told us anything like that.”