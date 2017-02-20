Endless Protests Raise Specter of 'Resistance Fatigue'

People protest at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and the LGBT community on Feb. 4, 2017 in New York. Bryan R. Smith / AFP – Getty Images

After the election, said Breen, her children came home from school crying and scared.

“The first thing my daughter said to me after the election was, ‘Mommy are they going to send you to Africa?’ My son was saying, ‘He’s going to kill us.’ And I don’t know where they heard that,” Breen told NBC News.

Now, Breen and her husband ban talk of politics from the dinner table, and don’t let their kids watch the news. But forcing breaks and turning away from current events is a tactic that Breen doesn’t just use to protect her children — she said it’s part of taking care of herself, too.

“Too many people are letting this take over their lives,” said Breen. “Self-care is so crucial. If you aren’t being good to yourself, you can’t help anyone else.”