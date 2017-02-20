CPAC Organizer Explains Why He Invited Disinvited) Yiannopoulos

Bill Maher, left, talks to Milo Yiannopoulos on HBO’s ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ on February 17. Janet Van Ham / AP

Q: You mentioned that this fight over Milo was a proxy for a bigger fight going on with the right. I think it’s interesting we’re at this moment where Republicans control everything, but there’s so much hand-wringing on the right about whether this new government is conservative and whether conservatism is what it used to be. What’s the state of conservatism right now?

SCHLAPP: I think we’ve never had so much success. We’ve never won so much. We’ve never been in a position to have this much political power. Some people can’t handle that. They can’t handle the success of it. They can’t handle the fact that there’s new aspects to it, they can’t handle change, they can’t handle disruption, they can’t handle the fact there there’s been so much change in such a short period of time. Some conservatives are traditionalists, and the idea of breaking things up and changing things is concerning to them at times.

Then there are others across the country who are so distraught at the state of things in their country that they think the only way to get conservative policy achievements is to have this great disruption. I’m not going to spin you and say this conversation isn’t happening among conservatives. It’s real to people across the country.

I think most people across the country voted for this and want it. They don’t want it every moment of every day on every thing, but they like the idea there’s dramatic change and that there’s disruption. And I think there are some conservative elites who populate fancy restaurants in New York and Washington who are used to educating the grassroots on the way to look at things. And I think we’ve seen a complete change in that order, where I think the activists are trying to explain to those elites they’re not buying it anymore. And all of that goes down at CPAC. We’re happy it happens there.

Q: How do you describe Trump’s worldview? Is it conservative or is it something else?

I do think he has conservative instincts. I think he had anti-Obama instincts. I think he saw Obamacare, the Obama foreign policy, the Obama economic policies as harmful to the country.

I think where conservatives were wary of Trump is he had not advocated for conservative positions for decades. He had been more meandering in his politics, including being a Democrat, including writing checks to Democrats. I have said that it’s impossible to say what a candidate is until they get to office, especially someone who has never been in office before.

He’s clearly put conservative around him, he’s clearly taking conservative policy positions, and I think for conservatives, the first, most important pick was selecting Mike Pence, then picking Neil Gorsuch to fill this tiebreaking vote on the Supreme Court. Looking at the Cabinet. Most conservatives are pretty happy.

Q: You and your wife both served in the George W. Bush administration.

SCHLAPP: We met there! We met in Richard Nixon’s old office.

Q: Some of the fiercest Trump critics within the party are former Bush officials, especially on national security. You’ve been supportive of Trump much earlier than a lot of Republicans. Has it been tough bridging the gap between these worlds?

SCHLAPP: I was maybe the earliest person who was constructive toward Trump who served at a high level in the Bush administration. I took a lot of guff from my former Bush colleagues who didn’t see what was happening in the country. I’m not smarter than they are or a better person than they are. I just traveled a lot around the country.

I’m not telling you I could have predicted Donald Trump would get the nomination, but it was clear to me the person who would win the nomination would be an outsider who would not run the same old campaign, who would not use phrases that were careful and well conceived, smooth and inoffensive.

Q: A big part of George W. Bush’s appeal was that even if you didn’t like his politics, he was seen as a good, God-fearing man, married to the same woman the whole time, who really believed in what he stood for. Donald Trump is poised to enact a very socially conservative agenda, but personally it’s hard to associate him with those characteristics, don’t you think?

SCHLAPP: I think what Republican and conservative voters realized is they kept picking the cookie-cutter candidate.

I’ll use Mitt Romney as an example. Seems like a very decent man, seemed to have a beautiful marriage — picture postcard family. But that didn’t translate into fighting for the issues they care about.

People in the press corps and others were shocked someone who’s been divorced a couple of times, someone who has kids from other marriages, someone who has been on the Howard Stern show or whatever example you want, how could he be someone they support? The reason is they felt led on by these other candidates who personally had the characteristics they wanted to see, but they didn’t have that fight. And after eight years of Obama one thing is clear: Conservatives want a fighter.

Q: It’s sort of weird, at this point, the idea of a CPAC where you aren’t in the opposition. How does it change the character of the event?

SCHLAPP: It’s no longer about what we would do if we had political power. It’s about what have to do now that we have political power. So it’s about the reality of what it takes to pass something through Congress, to get a regulation stopped or pushed through, to pick judges who are strict constitutionalists. It’s a much more practical conversation.

P.J. O’Rourke says that conservatives really hate government and every couple of years we put them in charge and then we’re reminded how much we really hate government. We’re not always necessarily great at the task of running government. We’re the anti-government party. It actually makes some sense we’re not so good at that. But you got to have basic competence in how you run the government, even in how you reduce its effectiveness in people’s lives.