Breach Allows Unchecked Passengers on Flights at JFK

Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2008. Mario Tama / Getty Images, file

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the 11 passengers walked through the checkpoint at Terminal 5 about 6 a.m. The Port Authority said it wasn’t notified for two hours — and it blamed the “belated notification by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration” for its inability to find them before they boarded flights.

Three of the 11 were later identified through video and were believed to have boarded a flight to California, where they were to be screened upon arrival, the Port Authority said. The eight other passengers remained unidentified, it said.

The TSA said all of the passengers’ carry-on bags were screened and passed by a K9 team. As a result, the agency said, it’s “confident” that the incident “presents minimal risk to the aviation transportation system.”

“Once our review is complete, TSA will take appropriate action,” the agency said.