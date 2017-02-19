USA Gymnastics Launches Inquiry in Larry Nassar Case

The governing body for gymnastics in the United States said Sunday that results from an independent review of it bylaws and policies is expected by the end of June after its longtime doctor Larry Nassar was charged with criminal sexual conduct and possessing child pornography.

USA Gymnastics, which oversees national competitive gymnastics, said Deborah Daniels — a former U.S. attorney for southern Indiana and assistant attorney general in the administration of President George W. Bush — was on track to complete her “comprehensive independent review of USA Gymnastics bylaws, policies, procedures and practices” sometime in April, May or June.

Nassar, 53, has pleaded not guilty to state charges in Michigan of sexual assault and federal charges of possession of more than 37,000 images of child pornography. Separately, more than 60 former patients have also filed police complaints alleging that Nassar, a sports medicine doctor, molested them under the guise of pelvic procedures.

Nassar was fired by USA Gymnastics, which oversees national competitive gymnastics, and by Michigan State University, where he had his practice.

