Trump Explains Sweden Terror Comment That Baffled a Nation

After bewildering residents and officials of Sweden by suggesting Saturday that a terror-related incident had occurred over the weekend in the small Nordic nation, President Donald Trump attributed his comment to a Fox News interview with a conservative filmmaker.

“We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” Trump told the crowd at his campaign-like rally in Florida on Saturday, critiquing Europe’s refugee policies and complaining that his travel ban had been temporarily blocked by the courts. “Sweden, who would believe this?”

It was unclear following the rally what could have occurred in Sweden to draw the president’s attention, and the Swedish Embassy asked the U.S. government for an explanation.

Trump took to his Twitter account Sunday evening to explain that he was referring to a Tucker Carlson segment that appeared on Fox News Friday. In the segment, Carlson interviewed right-wing filmmaker Ami Horowitz, who had recently made a documentary about Sweden’s refugee policy. The segment did not contain breaking news.

A White House spokesperson had attempted to explain what Trump had been referring to prior to Trump’s tweet.

“He was talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general — not referring to a specific incident,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

The country had spent the day baffled, however, because the president had said “last night” and nothing appeared to have happened.

“Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound,” Carl Bildt, a former Swedish prime minister, wrote on Twitter while he attended the Munich Security Conference on Sunday.

Sweden’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Catarina Axelsson, told the Associated Press that the Swedish government did not know of any “terror-linked major incidents.” Additional, the Associated Press reported, Sweden’s Security Police had not seen any threats or responded to any attacks.

The Swedish Embassy requested clarity.

“We don’t have any information regarding what President Trump was referring to in his speech and we don’t want to speculate. We have asked U.S. officials for an explanation,” Monica Enqvist, head of public diplomacy for the Embassy, said in a statement.

This is not the first time someone in Trump’s administration has referred to an unknown attack while defending Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations. White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway invoked a “Bowling Green massacre” that never happened. Conway has since said she made a mistake. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer cited a nonexistent terror attack in Atlanta, then later claimed he meant the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida — a city more than 400 miles south of Atlanta.

No terrorist attack in the U.S. has actually occurred at the hands of individuals from any of the seven countries whose people Trump’s first executive order barred.

Sweden, meanwhile, has not experienced a terrorist act committed by a refugee or person of the Muslim faith since December 2010 when an Iraqi-Swedish national detonated a suicide bomb.

According to the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s Crime and Safety Report on Sweden, released last May, overall crime rose four percent in 2015. The increase was attributed to the rise in computer fraud. A section of the report is dedicated to terrorism threats, and provides the nation a “Terrorism Rating” of “Medium.”

In 2015, the country received between 160,000-190,000 asylum seekers, which is the most per capita in the European Union.

Stockholm: View of Gamla Stan, Munkebroleden and Tyska Kyrkan

On Sunday, in response to Trump, a

popular Swedish tabloid described the biggest, most violent news stories that it could find from Friday: A man set himself on fire in Stockholm, an 83-year-old singer suffered technical difficulties during rehearsal for a big music competition, a man died in the hospital after a work-related accident, an avalanche warning was issued in northern parts of the country and Stockholm police engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a drunk driver.

The tabloid also noted another incident: A photo of a moose bull attempting to get frisky with a wooden moose lawn ornament had gone viral.