Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother Murder: Four More North Korean's Wanted

Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks during a press conference at police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19. Vincent Thian / AP

Since then he has been critical of the regime but experts never considered him a direct threat to his half-brother’s rule.

“Most North Koreans do not know of his existence and he ruled himself out as a political player long ago,” according to James Edward Hoare, an associate fellow and North Korea expert at

Chatham House, a London-based think tank.

In this sense, it appeared his death would have no immediate benefits for the regime.

“It is not just the manner of it, which is brutal, but it’s the fact that there’s no pay-off,” said Smith at the University of Central Lancashire.

It wouldn’t be the first time Kim Jong Un, a youthful dictator still in his 30s, had meted out pitiless punishment.

Since he came to power in 2011, he has executed several high-profile members of his government — as well as his uncle and aunt. In May 2015, South Korean intelligence officials said he ordered his defense minister to be

blasted to pieces with an anti-aircraft gun as punishment for falling asleep at a meeting.

Here’s what else we know about the case so far: