Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother Murder: Four More North Korean's Wanted

Since then he has been critical of the regime but experts never considered him a direct threat to his half-brother’s rule.
“Most North Koreans do not know of his existence and he ruled himself out as a political player long ago,” according to James Edward Hoare, an associate fellow and North Korea expert at
Chatham House, a London-based think tank.
In this sense, it appeared his death would have no immediate benefits for the regime.
“It is not just the manner of it, which is brutal, but it’s the fact that there’s no pay-off,” said Smith at the University of Central Lancashire.
It wouldn’t be the first time Kim Jong Un, a youthful dictator still in his 30s, had meted out pitiless punishment.
Since he came to power in 2011, he has executed several high-profile members of his government — as well as his uncle and aunt. In May 2015, South Korean intelligence officials said he ordered his defense minister to be
blasted to pieces with an anti-aircraft gun as punishment for falling asleep at a meeting.
Here’s what else we know about the case so far:
- Two women are alleged to have approached Kim in the airport while he was waiting for a flight, and used needles, spray or a chemical-soaked cloth to poison him before fleeing in a taxi. Kim managed to make it to a desk to ask for help but died before reaching the hospital.
- Late Friday, Malaysian police arrested a North Korean man in connection with the death. They identified him as 46-year-old Ri Jong Chol.
- That brought the total number of arrests to four.
- In addition to the North Korean man, two women who are alleged to have carried out the attack — a 28-year-old with Vietnamese travel documents and a 25-year-old with Indonesian documents — have been arrested.
- A 26-year-old Malaysian man, said by police to be the boyfriend of the Indonesian woman, has been arrested, as well.
- The family of the Indonesian woman, Siti Aishah, says she thought she was going to Malaysia for a prank TV show on which she would surprise people by spraying them with perfume.