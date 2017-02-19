DHS Memos Reveal Possible Reach of Immigration Order

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are pictured. LM Otero / AP

Nevertheless, these hirings would greatly expand ICE, and the memos would allow for Customs and Border Protection to “begin planning, design, construction and maintenance of a wall” — seemingly fulfilling many of Trump’s campaign promises, especially those within his

Aug. 31, 2016, address on immigration.

“The White House has raised objections to some aspects of these memos and we are working with DHS to finalize the policy,” a Trump administration official told NBC News, emphasizing that the White House did not have problems with some of the language.

“We are not going to offer specific areas where we have concerns. We’re not going to litigate this in the open,” a White House official told NBC News.

Briefing and supporting materials for the memos will be available “soon.”

The White House has acknowledged the memos as they have circulated in media reports. They said the documents are real, but again stressed that they are not final.