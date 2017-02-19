Cop Killed, 30 People Injured in Bogotá Blast

Authorities search for evidence Sunday at the site of an explosion in Bogota, Colombia. Arwa Gunja

The blast comes amid ongoing — and sometimes violent — protests over bullfighting in Bogotá. The sport was outlawed in 2012, but three years later the country’s highest court ended the ban, calling bullfighting a cultural heritage.

The sport resumed last month to large protests and a police response that included pepper spray and tear gas,

The Guardian reported.

A witness told NBC News that Sunday’s blast, in the city’s Macarena neighborhood, was strong enough to shatter glass on the 17th floor of a building across the street.

Reuters reported that most of the injured were police officers. In a Twitter post from a hospital, Peñalosa said four of them lost an eye.