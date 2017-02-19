4 North Koreans Wanted in Death of Kim Jong Un's Brother

Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks during a press conference at police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19. Vincent Thian / AP

NBC news also asked what law enforcement agencies were involved in the manhunt.

“Next plan is to get them. We of course have international cooperation especially with Interpol, bilateral involvement with the country involved, we will go through those avenues to get the people involved.”

Malaysian police said the cause of death was still not known and that they were waiting for pathology and toxicology tests after conducting a post-mortem.

A

diplomatic spat between North Korea and Malaysia over the body has escalated. North Korea has said it would reject Malaysia’s autopsy report and accused Malaysia of “colluding with outside forces” — a veiled reference to rival South Korea.

The Malaysian police said they were trying to contact the next of kin of Kim Jong Nam. “The body must be identified. The most eligible to identify the body physically is the next of kin,” Noor Rashid said.

“We will verify again through scientific means, so it is very important for close family members to come forward to assist us in process of identification base on legal procedures under Malaysian law.”

The police are giving the next of kin two weeks to claim the body. South Korea’s intelligence agency told lawmakers in Seoul that Kim had been living with his second wife in the Chinese territory of Macau, under China’s protection.

NBC News is studying flight records from the day of the attack which reveal the suspects could have flown direct to Pyongyang, or taken a flight via another Asian airport like Bangkok or Beijing.

South Korea told NBC News Sunday that it believed the North Korean regime was behind the murder.

Jeong Joon-hee, spokesman at the South Korea’s Unification Ministry that handles inter-Korean affairs said: “Although we will have to wait for the final investigation result, given the circumstances and various information, our South Korean government is sure that it was Kim Jong Nam and that North Korea is behind all this considering that the five suspects are of North Korean nationalities,”

PHOTOS:

North Korean Celebrates Birthday of Kim Jong Il Days After Son’s Death

“North Korea has been committing anti-human crimes and terror, the South Korean government and the international community are seriously worried about the reckless and cruel act and we are watching closely,” Jeong said.

Two female suspects, one an Indonesian and the other carrying Vietnamese travel documents, have also been arrested, while a Malaysian man has been detained.

Kim Jong Nam, who is believed to be in his mid-40s, was once considered a successor to the leadership. But he

fell out of favor when he was caught trying to enter Japan on a fake passport in 2001. He said he wanted to visit Disneyland Tokyo — a symbol of the Westernization demonized by North Korea.

Since then he has been critical of the regime but experts never considered him a direct threat to his half-brother’s rule.

“Most North Koreans do not know of his existence and he ruled himself out as a political player long ago,” according to James Edward Hoare, an associate fellow and North Korea expert at

Chatham House, a London-based think tank.

In this sense, it appeared his death would have no immediate benefits for the regime.

“It is not just the manner of it, which is brutal, but it’s the fact that there’s no pay-off,” said Smith at the University of Central Lancashire.

It wouldn’t be the first time Kim Jong Un, a youthful dictator still in his 30s, had meted out pitiless punishment.

Since he came to power in 2011, he has executed several high-profile members of his government — as well as his uncle and aunt. In May 2015, South Korean intelligence officials said he ordered his defense minister to be

blasted to pieces with an anti-aircraft gun as punishment for falling asleep at a meeting.

Here’s what else we know about the case so far: