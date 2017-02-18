Russia, Ukraine Agree to Ceasefire in Eastern Ukraine

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin, France Jean-Marc Ayrault, Russia Sergey Lavrov and Germany Sigmar Gabriel pose for a photograph during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on Feb. 18, 2017. Sven Hopp / Reuters

In a separate event in Munich, German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke about the long conflict in Ukraine and lamented that the Minsk Protocol — brokered in September 2014 to halt the armed conflict in the Donbass region — had not been followed by the Russian-backed separatists.

The agreement aimed to end fighting in the disputed area of Ukraine.

“The Minsk agreement is the only channel we have to bring a solution to this conflict,” Merkel said. “The Minsk agreement started on the assumption that there was a road map, but when it was enacted there was no continuous ceasefire.”

NATO allies laid the consequences of the conflicts at the feet of Russia, which has claimed no responsibility for the separatist activities, although it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014. Most nations, including European Union members and the United States, do not recognize Crimea as a part of the Russian state.

A Ukrainian hacker group named Cyber Hunta also

published a gigabyte’s worth of emails from the office of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top aides that shows conclusive evidence that Russia was actively engaged in supporting the separatist movement in Ukraine.

Since then, European nations have grown increasingly alarmed by Russia’s use of force along its western border.

“We have seen a more assertive Russia,” NATO Secretary General Jens Soltenberg told CNBC at the Munich Security Conference. “We have seen a Russia that has invested heavily in new military capabilities, which has tripled spending on defense over the last years, and — most importantly — which has been willing to use military force against neighbors in Georgia and Ukraine. And that’s exactly why NATO is responding in a measured defensive way.”

Stoltenberg said NATO will invest in defense upgrades for any new conflicts, whether that’s on the ground or in cyberspace.

“We have to be agile. We have to be prepared for the unforeseen,” he added. “And that’s exactly what we are doing when we are increasing the readiness of our forces, when we are increasing the presence of our forces in the eastern part of the alliance — and we are.”

President Donald Trump has flip-flopped on his support for NATO. After the November election, he told the Times of London that the 28-state alliance is obsolete, but then earlier this month said “we strongly support NATO.” Meanwhile, he has refused to criticize Russia, recently stating that the United States is

morally equivalent to Putin.