Robert Mugabe's Wife Says he Could Run in Election 'As a Corpse'

President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace arrive to chair ZANU PF’s Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe. PHILIMON BULAWAYO / Reuters

The president, who will turn 93 on Tuesday, has slowed down on public engagements while his 51-year-old wife has become increasingly visible in political circles.

Mugabe has been in power since white minority rule ended in Zimbabwe in 1980 after years of war.

Grace Mugabe warned associates of Mugabe from the era of guerrilla war against white rule that they can’t take power because they are too old.

“Anyone who was with Mugabe in 1980 has no right to tell him he is old. If you want Mugabe to go, then you leave together. You also have to leave. Then we take over because we were not there in 1980,” she said, pointing to herself.

Grace Mugabe has professed fierce loyalty to her husband, previously saying she would get him a wheelchair if necessary and push it for him so that he can continue to rule.

Mugabe has declared he wants to live until 100 and rule for life, and has complained about ruling party factions that are jostling for influence as a succession battle looms.