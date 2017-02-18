North Korea Wants to Block New Autopsy on Leader's Half-Brother

Malaysian policemen guard the entrance to Forensic Department, where the body of Kim Jong-nam rests, at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital. AHMAD YUSNI / EPA

He said the South Korean government was trying to damage North Korea’s international standing.

“So we strongly urge and demand the Malaysian side not to be entangled with the political plot by the hostile forces,” the ambassador said. He demanded that Malaysia release Kim Jong Nam’s body at once.

Here’s what else we know about the case so far: