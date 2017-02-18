North Korea Wants to Block New Autopsy on Leader's Half-Brother

AHMAD YUSNI / EPA
He said the South Korean government was trying to damage North Korea’s international standing.
“So we strongly urge and demand the Malaysian side not to be entangled with the political plot by the hostile forces,” the ambassador said. He demanded that Malaysia release Kim Jong Nam’s body at once.
Here’s what else we know about the case so far:
- * Two women are alleged to have approached Kim in the airport while he was waiting for a flight, and used needles, spray or a chemical-soaked cloth to poison him before fleeing in a taxi. Kim managed to make it to a desk to ask for help but died before reaching the hospital.
- Late Friday, Malaysian police arrested a North Korean man in connection with the death. They identified him as 46-year-old Ri Jong Chol.
- That brought the total number of arrests to four.
- In addition to the North Korean man, two women who are alleged to have carried out the attack — a 28-year-old with Vietnamese travel documents and a 25-year-old with Indonesian documents — have been arrested.
- A 26-year-old Malaysian man, said by police to be the boyfriend of the Indonesian woman, has been arrested, as well.
- The family of the Indonesian woman, Siti Aishah, says she thought she was going to Malaysia for a prank TV show on which she would surprise people by spraying them with perfume.