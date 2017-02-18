Mar-A-Lago's Neighbor Has Same Crime Rate as Chicago

Phil McCausland

They also got local religious leaders involved and were able to quickly identify some of the potential troublemakers.

“When one side of the neighborhood had an incident the other side would be next,” said Mooney. “We tried to do almost home visit type interventions to keep things from getting worse. “

Jones was tasked with organizing marches through the affected communities so on nights when tensions ran high residents could be “part of taking it back.”

“We would have big marches, two to three hundred people, where we walked the neighborhood and had a moment of silence,” Jones said.

Even before the outburst of mayhem in 2015 the city was working hard to integrate its traditionally white male police force, including launching an explorer program designed to get minority kids interested in careers as police officers.

“We’re trying to grow our own cops,” Mooney said, adding that the two former explorers are due to graduate soon from the Police Academy.

John Smykla, a criminal justice professor at Florida Atlantic University, said the West Palm Beach police deserve credit for trying out new things like

body cameras and for making an extra effort to reach out to minority communities.

“They’re very community-centric,” he said. “They are willing to innovate and try new things. The result is that citizen complaints are down…on both sides of the fence.”

Mayoral spokeswoman Kathleen Walter said West Palm Beach has its problems, but so do a lot of cities. And the rest of the county has been grappling with a

heroin epidemic that has been chronicled by The Palm Beach Post.

“Are we getting some attention because we have a famous neighbor? For sure,” she said. “But this has always been an alluring community and I think there are a lot of residents here who are happy.”

Despite all these efforts, Aiken said there are still places in town where it gets dangerous after dark.

“Things are better but we’re not there yet,” said Aiken. “A lot of kids grow up in West Palm Beach thinking that crime is kind of what you are expected to do.”

Aiken would know — he was one of them. The son of an absent father and drug-addicted mother, he was raised by an alcoholic grandmother in the Dunbar Village housing project, which became infamous in 2007 when up to 10 men raped a 35-year-old woman and forced her to perform sex acts on her 12-year-old son.

Aiken said he was following in the footsteps of his drug-dealing older brothers when fate in the form of an Urban Youth Impact summer program — and a married couple that adopted him — set him on a different path.

Now Aiken runs Inner City Innovators, which helps young black men break out of the cycle of poverty and crime.

“They don’t have role models in the community,” he said. “There are no father figures.”

And many of them, he said, are so trapped in their neighborhoods they’ve never even been to the ritzy Palm Beach.

“I talk to people all the time who would never cross the bridge out of fear of being stopped, arrested,” he said. “It’s never happened to me, but I understand that fear.”

Aiken said on the rare occasions when he ventures into Trump’s neighborhood he goes to look at the Atlantic Ocean and to collect his thoughts.

“It’s a different world over there,” he said.