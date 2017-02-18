Macon Mayhem “Military Appreciation” weekend

MACON, Georgia, (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem are saluting Military personnel this weekend.

Hockey fans are fired up and ready for the 3 game homestand. For the Mayhem it is “Military Appreciation Weekend.”

Friday and Saturday night the team will be wearing a special jersey saluting the Military. After the game Saturday those jerseys will be auctioned off. Officials from the Mayhem told us part of the money raised will go to a worthy local charity.

Erik Everson, Macon Mayhem said, “We just want to thank the Military past and present members with Robins Air Force Base being right there down the road we just want to thank them and appreciate them every day.”

Former and current Military members who show their Military identification will be able to purchase a ticket for 10 dollars.

The hockey game Saturday night begins at 7:30. The puck drops at 4 p.m. on Sunday.