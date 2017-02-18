Macon Mayhem “Military Appreciation” weekend

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MACON, Georgia, (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem are saluting Military personnel this weekend.

Hockey fans are fired up and ready for the 3 game homestand. For the Mayhem it is “Military Appreciation Weekend.”

Friday and Saturday night the team will be wearing a special jersey saluting the Military. After the game Saturday those jerseys will be auctioned off. Officials from the Mayhem told us part of the money raised will go to a worthy local charity.

Erik Everson, Macon Mayhem said, “We just want to thank the Military past and present members with Robins Air Force Base being right there down the road we just want to thank them and appreciate them every day.”

Former and current Military members who show their Military identification will be able to purchase a ticket for 10 dollars.

The hockey game Saturday night begins at 7:30. The puck drops at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

The radar site off of Highway 96 near Jeffersonville needed repairs during a strong storm the weekend of January 21st.
1 week ago
4 Comments for this article
Robins AFB technicians fix radar site after severe storms
Read More»
Macon Mayhem hopes you’ll come out to Military Night
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon Mayhem hopes you’ll come out to Military Night
Read More»
2 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Groundbreaking for new Air Force Reserve facility
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»