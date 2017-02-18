Donald Trump Now Has His Own Political Party — in Italy

A campaign button for 31-year-old Italian politician Gianni Musetti’s “Trump Party.” Courtesy of Gianni Musetti

Once the mayoral election is behind him, Musetti said, he will focus on expanding the party across Italy.

“I am overwhelmed with requests to join the party,” he told NBC News. “I can’t keep up with them. I still have 1,500 messages on Facebook I didn’t have time to read, and every day I get calls from all over Italy from people who want to start their own Trump Party, from north to south.”

Musetti thinks the message will resonate across Italy — and beyond.

“Trump may be the president of the United States but he speaks for the disillusioned right-wing electorate across the world,” he said.