Blind Sheik Behind 1993 World Trade Center Bombing Dies

Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, who was convicted in connection with inspiring terror plots in New York City, has died in a prison hospital in South Carolina, senior law enforcement officials said Saturday.

Abdel-Rahman was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing, and later plotted to blow up the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels in addition to other city landmarks. He was one of six suspects convicted in the attack that killed six people and injured more than 1,000 others.

The blind Egyptian cleric was the spiritual leader of Al-Gama Al-Islamiyya. The Islamic group was believed to have been behind other terror attacks such as the 1997 massacre that killed 62 people in Luxor, Egypt.

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi voiced support for Abdel-Rahman’s release in 2012, inciting backlash from New York political leaders such as Democratic Senator Charles Schumer and Republican Congressman Peter King.

The Obama administation denied the then-73-year-old sheik’s release, despite pressure from international government officials. Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey said his release would be “a gross betrayal of public trust.”

An FBI informant warned the U.S. not to release the ailing sheik because he still posed a threat to national security, Emad Salem told the I-Team in an exclusive 2013 interview. The one-time Egyptian military officer became Abdel-Rahman’s bodyguard and personal assistant, which allowed him to record him ordering the killing of Americans during his time in Jersey City and Brooklyn.

A son of the sheik, Saif, was killed in a drone strike while on the frontlines of Afghanistan in 2011.

