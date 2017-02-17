WWE Star George 'The Animal' Steele Dies at 79

Legendary professional wrestler George “The Animal” Steele makes an appearance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park in 2012. Barry Chin / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Earning his nickname “The Animal,” Steele was known for tearing up the turnbuckle with his teeth, sticking out his green tongue and generally acting like a wild man. He was inducted into the professional wrestling Hall of Fame in 2005.

Outside of wrestling, Steele made his film debut in 1994 with Tim Burton’s “Ed Wood” in which he played Swedish wrestler-turned-actor Tor Johnson. His other credits include several shorts, 1997’s “Blowfish” and 2003’s “Small Town Conspiracy.”

Wrestling legends, including Kurt Angle and Triple H, remembered Steele on social media for the energy he brought to the ring.