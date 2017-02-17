Will Congress Stop These Horrific Highway Crashes?

AnnaLeah Karth, 17, and her sister Mary, 13, were killed in a 2013 underride crash. Their mother has started an online petition to have side guards mandated. Courtesy Marianne Karth

Roya Sadigh’s family said that would be years too late for a young woman who had just gotten engaged and was about to start her career when she was killed. Her mother said she has a message for Congress and the trucking industry.

“You’ve had 30 years to figure it out,” she said. “And 30 years of doing nothing.”

Marianne Karth, who survived a 2013 rear underride crash in Georgia that killed her two teenage daughters, is fighting to get side guards mandated and rear guards made stronger. She has started an

online petition aimed at NHTSA, Thune and the trucking industry.

“I want to stop other people from going through what we went through,” Karth said. “It can be prevented, but it’s not.”

Update and correction: After the publication of our story, we received a letter from the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA), which argues that our report overstated the simplicity of the side guard fix and that prototypes have been technical and commercial failures. TTMA made the same argument to NHTSA in a letter we referenced in our report, which you can read

here. They also told us that TTMA has not made any political donations to lawmakers on the issue of side underrides, including to Senator Thune. In response to other points made by TTMA, we have updated our online report with TTMA’s response that guards in Europe are focused on protecting bicyclists and pedestrians, not automobiles and that NTSB said injuries and deaths “could” be reduced by side guards, instead of “would.” We also have updated campaign finance data, broken out donations from the trucking sector of the transportation industry, and corrected the period during which those donations were made.