Trump's Black Caucus Remarks Were 'Offensive': Susan Rice

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

President Donald Trump’s exchange with a black journalist during Thursday’s whirlwind press conference has been branded “notably offensive” by former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

The president was asked by reporter April Ryan whether he planned to include the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in conversations on his urban agenda.

Ryan, who is White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks in Baltimore, initially referred to the Congressional Black Caucus by its acronym, the CBC, prompting Trump to ask: “Am I going to include who?”

Once Ryan elaborated, Trump asked her whether she wanted to set up the meeting, despite her telling him she was “just a reporter” and not affiliated with the group.

“I tell you what: Do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting?” he asked. “Let’s go. Set up a meeting. I would love to meet with the Black Caucus. I think it’s great, the Congressional Black Caucus. I think it’s great.”

Image: Susan Rice

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

44 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
39 Suspects Killed as Pakistan Vows to Avenge Shrine Attack
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Forced Me to Eat Meatloaf at White House: Christie
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Brings Up 'Nuclear Holocaust' While Talking Russia
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»