Students learn black history thanks to living wax museum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A valuable history lesson took place Friday afternoon at Matilda Hartley Elementary School in Macon, just not from a text book.

Rather, it was in the form of a living wax museum.

Students and faculty got the chance to portray some of the key figures in black history in honor of Black History Month.

“Black history is apart of American history,” said Dr. Dolores Gordon with Bibb County Schools. “And therefore since 99% of our school population is African American, we feel that it is imperative that they know their past, because that helps to shape their future.”

Students who weren’t in the exhibit got a chance to walk around the school and listen to biographies from historical figures such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, and even Motown legend Diana Ross.

This was the third year for the event.