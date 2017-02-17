New additions to Rosa Jackson Community Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Rosa Jackson Community Center re-opened doors to East Macon Friday morning. The center closed last January to begin renovations.

“I remember, yes, playing on that wooden porch in Rosa Jackson,” said Myrna Davis Bell with a smile describing what the community center was like more than sixty years ago.

“I remember the rooms we would go in and make cakes because they were trying to teach us to cook,” Bell said.

She attended the ribbon cutting of the new Rosa Jackson Community Center and dedication to her father, Walter E. Davis Sr.

“He always wanted to make things just a little bit better than they are,” Bell said.

A plaza was dedicated to Walter E. Davis Sr. for his work on the center many decades ago.

“We had a building here and he said, ‘oh we got to do better than that’,” Bell said. “So he gathered some of his friends and they did a lot free labor for Rosa Jackson.”

In addition to the Plaza, the center now has a new playground, workout room, gym, splash pad and multipurpose rooms.

The center may not be Commissioner Elaine Lucas’ district anymore, but she’s excited the community has something new to look forward to.

“I am just thrilled,” Lucas said. It is my honor to have been a part of the team that helped plan this.”

The Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funded the 3.8 million dollar project, along with $150,000 in blight bond funds.

“This is the ultimate representation when you can show people what you’re doing on their behalf,” said Lucas. “You can tell by the smiles of the residents today, they are just so pleased.”

Bell is one of those people. She’s ready to bring her grandchildren to the center and play on the same ground, she did many decades ago.

“From generation to generation,” Bell said.

The grand opening for the community is Saturday, February 18th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at 1211 Maynard street.