Mattis Warns of 'Arc of Instability' on European Periphery

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis addresses the audience at the 2017 Munich Security Conference on February 17, 2017 in Munich, Germany. Johannes Simon / Getty Images

“It is a fair demand that all who benefit from the best alliance in the world carry their proportionate share of the necessary costs to defend our freedoms,” Mattis said on Friday.

Europe’s low expenditure has long been a sore point for the United States, which puts up 70 percent of alliance funds. But Trump has made change a priority, saying allies have “been very unfair to us” for not spending more.

“President Trump came into office and has thrown now his full support to NATO. He too espouses NATO’s need to adapt to today’s strategic situation for it to remain credible, capable, and relevant,” Mattis said.