Junior League of Macon raising money with Bookin’ It 5K

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ready. Set. Book it! The Junior League of Macon is hosting its Bookin’ It 5k on Saturday to raise money for it’s various community service projects in the community.

Donyale Leslie, Fund Development Chair with JLM came on 41Today, to discuss the event. She says the event will be at the Amerson River Park for the first time, which is special because JLM built a playground there.

The Bookworm Jog for kids begins at 8:30 a.m. and the Bookin’ It 5K begins at 9 a.m. There will be post-race refreshments and entertainment. If you’d like to register on race-day, please arrive at 7:30 a.m.

JLM is a non-profit women’s development group that focuses on increasing literacy in Macon-Bibb. The Bookin’ It 5K and Bookworm Jog i

For more information or to register for the race, visit https://www.jlmacon.org/?nd=bookinit.