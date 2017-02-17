Gallup: Trump Approval Rating Lower Than Other Presidents

President Donald Trump has not received the job approval rating that past presidents enjoyed when starting out as leaders of the free world, according to a polling data released Friday. In fact, it is historically low.

Trump’s approval rating sits at 40 percent — 21 points lower than the average for presidents in the February of their first term, according to a Gallup poll comparison. It is also 11 points lower than Bill Clinton”s, who had held the previous low after one month in office with an approval rating of 51 percent, Gallup said.

Gallup conducted the poll weighing Trump’s approval rating from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15 and compared it to Gallup polls conducted at similar times in the first term of the past nine presidents. Gallup surveyed 1,527 adults, and the poll carries a 3 point margin of error.

