Ecuador Elections: Will it Be Another Loss for the Left?

Lasso has vowed to slash taxes, some implemented by Correa, to attract businesses and to fight the government in Venezuela. He has also promised to form a closer relationship with the U.S., including evicting Julian Assange from the Ecuadorean embassy in London within 30 days.

In Sunday’s election, a candidate needs to win by over 40 percent of the vote and by at least a 10-point margin over the runner-up there. If not, there will be a run-off between the top two candidates in April.

Lasso and his backers are counting on there being a run-off election.

“It’s not impossible,” says Torres for Lasso to win in the first round but, “highly unlikely.”

Mr. Correa and therefore Mr. Moreno are still highly popular figures.

At his New York visit last month, Correa said- “Nothing, nobody will stop this revolution.”

