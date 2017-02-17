Durst Lawyer Grills Murder 'Confession' Witness

Real estate heir Robert Durst sits in a courtroom during a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles, Calif. Jae C. Hong / AP

With his two armed guards watching, the 72-year-old advertising executive faced a ferocious cross-examination from defense lawyer Dick DeGuerin, who questioned why he waited so long to reveal the alleged confession and why it took 5 to 10 conversations with a prosecutor before he told the full story.

“I was not ready to talk about it then,” Chavin said.

“So you were lying?” DeGuerin pressed.

“I wouldn’t call it lying,” Chavin said.

The prosecutor, John Lewin, learned what Durst had supposedly said from Chavin’s wife. But in one of their early conversations, Chavin refused to confirm it, a recording played by DeGuerin showed.

“Maybe she’s lying,” he said. “I can’t explain it. Her memory is very shaky lately.”

Chavin and DeGuerin sparred over whether he had, in fact, lied to the prosecutor himself.

“I just didn’t want to tell the truth,” Chavin said.

“Is there a difference between telling a lie and not telling the truth?” DeGuerin asked.

Chavin answered: “I think there is.”

DeGuerin also focused on Chavin’s close personal and business relationship with Douglas Durst, the younger brother of Robert Durst, who inherited the mantle of the family business and who has called the defendant “a psychopath.”

He wielded a transcript of an interview last April in which Chavin told the prosecutor that he needed Douglas Durst to trust him for business reasons.

“Douglas is scared to death of Bob and certainly wants to see Bob put away,” Chavin told Lewin. “It could only help me.”