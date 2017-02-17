Durst Lawyer Grills Murder 'Confession' Witness

Real estate heir Robert Durst sits in a courtroom during a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles, Calif. Jae C. Hong / AP

With his two armed guards watching, the 72-year-old advertising executive faced an intense cross-examination from defense lawyer DeGuerin, who questioned why he waited so long to reveal the alleged confession and why it took five to 10 conversations with prosecutor John Lewin before he told the full story.

“I was not ready to talk about it then,” Chavin said.

“So you were lying?” DeGuerin pressed.

“I wouldn’t call it lying,” Chavin said, referencing it as “a coverup.”

Lewin first learned about Durst’s alleged confession from Chavin’s wife. But when the prosecutor spoke to Chavin, he had a different story.

“Maybe she’s lying,” Chavin said to Lewin, according to a tape of their conversation played in court. “I can’t explain it. Her memory is very shaky lately.”

Chavin and DeGuerin sparred over whether he had, in fact, lied to the prosecutor. But Chavin insisted, “I just didn’t want to tell the truth.”

“Is there a difference between telling a lie and not telling the truth?” DeGuerin asked.

Chavin answered: “I think there is.”

DeGuerin also focused on Chavin’s close personal and business relationship with Douglas Durst, the younger brother of Robert who inherited the mantle of the family business and who has called the defendant “a psychopath.”

He wielded a transcript of an April 2015 interview in which Chavin told the prosecutor that he needed Douglas Durst to trust him for business reasons.

“Douglas is scared to death of Bob and certainly wants to see Bob put away,” Chavin told Lewin at that time.

“It could only help me,” Chavin added.

The hearing will continue April 25 with four more witnesses, including one who, like Chavin, will remain secret until called to the stand.