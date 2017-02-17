Crisp Habitat’s groundbreaking digs up an old family tie

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crisp Area’s Habitat for Humanity broke ground on their first house project in Vienna, honoring a pillar in the Dooly community–Sheriff Van Peavy. But, the groundbreaking was an emotional day for two families.

“I’m just so happy, excited and I just thank God for everyone who played a part in it,” said Habitat recipient William Grace.

Sheriff Van Peavy served in Dooly county for 30 years before he passed away in January of 2015. “Words really can’t describe,” said his son Sheriff Craig Peavy.

Friday, the organization took the first dig into its latest construction project in Vienna. Crisp’s Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Bambi Hayes says bringing the opportunity to Dooly county has been a priority to her for some time.

“I’ve always known our neighbors to be very close knit, and I know there is a need for affordable housing in Dooly County.”

It means getting a new home for William and Laura Grace–and making life easier for their disabled son–Nicholas.

“The bathroom will be handicap accessible, we will have wider doors, we will have lower counter tops, we will have the modified fixtures so Nicholas who has cerebral palsy can maneuver around the house,” said Hayes.

It was also a proud moment for the family of the former sheriff. “This is in memory of my father, but this is for the Grace family today and we’re proud to be a part of it today. We’re only a part of something today,” said Sheriff Craig Peavy.

It all comes full circle for William Grace whose home was dedicated to an old friend.

“Van Peavy was a great man to me. My heart toward the Peavy family says they (were good people),” said Grace.

Sheriff Peavy says the dedication and groundbreaking will only strengthen ties between the two families.

“Mr. grace and my father were long time friends. I feel that the Peavy family and the Grace family will always be connected because of this,” he added.

Hayes says it’s a community effort. They’ll need to raise 50,000 to cover the cost of handicap friendly home improvements. Sheriff Craig Peavy has already committed to donating, and he’s standing behind them every shovel of the way.

For more information on how to help with building or donate click here.