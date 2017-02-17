CGTC shows high school students possibilities at Senior Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central Georgia Technical College invited high school students to learn more about their future today.

It hosted Senior Day for high school seniors looking to continue their education.

Students heard from a motivational speaker and took campus tours to get more comfortable.

Recruiting Coordinator Kourtney Shelley says it’s important for the university because it encourages students to pursue higher education.

“It opens their eyes to reality when they actually get to see the different programs of study we have to offer,” said Shelley. “Sometimes it’s just a fantasy, but once they see it, it becomes a realization.”

This was the largest Senior Day yet for the college, with nearly 400 students signed up from across Middle Georgia.

They’re offering a look at the college’s campuses in Milledgeville and Warner Robins on March 3rd and 10th respectively, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.