Bibb elementary students prepare for Read Across America

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – L.H. Williams Elementary students had a chance to prepare for Read Across America day March 2nd.

Volunteers are encouraged to come in and read to students across the nation.

Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones presented the students at The Bibb Association of Educators a plaque from the mayor declaring the day.

Sylvia McGee with the United Way read a story from Dr. Seuss to Kindergarten and 3rd grade students.

McGee is a former L.H. Williams student, and knows how important it is for students to read.

“We call it a shared literacy celebration because we’re asking people to come in to share their passion about reading, to share the message that reading is important because we have so many children who are struggling,” said McGee.

If you want to get involved with the United Way or Read Across America, head to the United Way website.