Army Formally Ends Study of Dakota Access Crossing

This Feb. 13, 2017, aerial photo shows a site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe. Tom Stromme / AP

The latest spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service, issued Thursday, calls for minor flooding in the area. The outlook doesn’t include flood risks associated with river ice jams, which can’t be predicted.

The camp area has been the site of numerous and sometimes violent clashes between police and protesters. There have been more than 700 arrests in the region since August.

The head of the FBI in Minneapolis, which oversees the Dakotas, recently said his agents are working with local, state and federal agencies to investigate some activity at the protests near the site.

“We have not been standing out there at roadblocks, but … there have been things that we would consider acts of terrorism — arson and so forth — that have taken place,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Rick Thornton said.