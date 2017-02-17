Abuse Accuser: Gymnastics Doc Used Hide-and-Seek Games to Molest

Doctor Larry Nassar appears in a video for Michigan State University Sports Medicine. MSU Sports Medicine

When she was in sixth grade, she said, she confided in a friend who told her she had to tell her parents. She said her mother “went gaunt” and her father started grilling her and “they made me feel like I had done something terrible.”

She said she felt like her parents didn’t believe her. At one point, they arranged a meeting with Nassar and afterward her father browbeat her into saying she had lied, she recalled. He insisted she apologize to the doctor but she refused, she said.

The two families continued to visit each other, she said, and she frequently babysat for the Nassars when she was in high school and college. There was no more abuse after she turned 13, she said.

The woman was composed on the stand until she was asked about the Nassars’ three children. “I loved them,” she said, breaking down. “I still love them.”

She said that before she left for college, during a fight with her father, she told him she had not lied about Nassar.

“He crumpled,” she said, adding that she and her father were able to speak about what had happened after that. Her father committed suicide in March 2016.

She said she did not report the childhood abuse until the fall, when the first allegations against Nassar emerged in an Indianapolis Star investigation, with the accounts of two ex-gymnasts who had been treated by him.