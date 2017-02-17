9/11-Style Commission Into Russia's Election Meddling Gathers Steam

Copies of “The 9/11 Commission Report” are seen on display at a store in New York on July 23, 2004. TINA FINEBERG / AP, file

The report outlined into precise detail the events of the attacks and the circumstances surrounding them, and analyzed the failures of successive administrations and government agencies tasked with preventing them

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that

Russia conducted a covert hacking operation to undermine the U.S. election process, which evolved into an attempt to help Trump win the White House.

U.S. intelligence officials believe with “a high level of confidence” that

Russian President Vladimir Putin became personally involved in the campaign to interfere in the election.

But the White House’s connection with the Kremlin — and how deep it runs — remains under scrutiny, which has only ramped up this week.

Ex-National Security Adviser Mike Flynn on Monday night resigned after admitting to

misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other senior administration officials about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States in December — before Trump took office.

Those

phone calls included talking about the hacking-related sanctions imposed by the Obama administration against Russia for allegedly meddling in the election.

Pence went on news outlets to repeatedly back up Flynn, but the Department of Justice had warned the White House in January about the national security adviser’s communications — and that he

opened himself up to be the subject of Russian blackmail.

The fallout led Flynn to resign Monday at the request of Trump.

Trump

frequently denied the claims about Moscow’s interference, before accepting that Russian hacking did take place, but denied that it had any effect on the outcome of November’s ballot.

When asked by Hayes about Trump’s comments on Russia during

Thursday’s press conference, Cummings said: “The president left more questions to be answered.”