SEAL Raid Gone Wrong: Ally of U.S.-Backed President Was Killed

CAIRO — The main figure killed in last month’s U.S. raid in Yemen targeting al Qaeda was a tribal leader who was allied to the country’s U.S.- and Saudi-backed president and had been enlisted to fight Yemen’s Shiite rebels, according to military officials, tribal figures and relatives.

The government connections of tribal chief Sheikh Abdel-Raouf al-Dhahab raise further questions over the planning of a raid that turned into a heavy firefight with casualties on both sides.

One U.S. Navy SEAL was killed, six American soldiers were wounded and a military aircraft suffered a hard landing and had to be destroyed in the assault, which took place days after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Survivors and witnesses say at least 25 Yemenis were killed, including 10 children and nine women, raising outrage in Yemen and prompting the government to ask Washington for a review of the Jan. 29 assault on the tiny village of Yakla.

The raid illustrated the murkiness in distinguishing al Qaeda in Yemen, where the terror group has built up ties of one degree or another with the country’s many tribes — and has often used anger over civilians killed in American airstrikes to gain recruits.

Al Qaeda has also emerged as a de facto ally of the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and his backers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against the Shiite rebels in a grueling civil war that has wreaked devastation, caused widespread hunger and killed more than 10,000 since late 2014. The result has been a tolerance for the militants after several years of the government cracking down on them.

In Yakla, there was some al Qaeda presence. At least six of those killed in the raid were al Qaeda fighters, according to a list put out by the group’s leader, though some witnesses said they arrived on the scene after the battle started. Also, a female Saudi al Qaeda militant who fled her homeland in 2013 was being sheltered in the home of a tribesman whose son was also a member, according to tribal leaders and officials.

But all appeared to be low-level operatives. Also among the dead was an elderly sheikh trying to win the release of a fellow tribesman abducted by the terror network.

A senior U.S. defense official said the assault was not targeting a particular individual and was geared toward — and succeeded in — capturing intelligence. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the operation.

U.S. Central Command said 14 al Qaeda militants were killed. It counted among them al-Dhahab and his brother Sultan, calling them “top operational planners and weapons experts.”

But Yemenis in the village called the raid an intelligence failure. “If you want to hunt al Qaeda, you can find them in the surrounding mountains not in this small village … The Americans’ information was wrong,” said Aziz Mabkhout, the village chief.

Parts of the al-Dhahab clan have long been connected to al Qaeda. But in a public ceremony aired on Yemeni TV in 2013, Abdel-Raouf, Sultan and another brother announced an accord with the governor of Bayda province to force al Qaieda out of the area.

Just before the raid, Abdel-Raouf was in the neighboring province of Marib, meeting with the military chief of staff in Hadi’s government. The meeting was confirmed by al-Dhahab’s top aide, Fahd al-Qasi, who accompanied him, and two military officials who witnessed or helped arrange the meeting. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the meeting.

During five days of talks with the military, al-Dhahab — who commands a force of some 800 tribal fighters — was given around 15 million Yemeni riyals ($60,000) to pay his men in the fight against the rebels, al-Qasi and the two officials said. He returned home to Yakla and the evening before the raid, al-Qasi distributed the money to the fighters.

Maj. Gen. Mohsen Khasrouf —head of the military’s Morale Guidance unit, the equivalent of a spokesman’s office — told Al-Arabiya TV that al-Dhahab was working with Hadi’s government to retake the nearby city of Radaa from the rebels.

The al-Dhahab clan is a powerful force in Bayda province, originally made up of 18 brothers and half-brothers. The family had long been split in a struggle for leadership, with one part joining al-Qaeda. At least three of the brothers were senior al Qaeda figures, two of them killed in U.S. drone strikes and a third, Tareq, killed in a family dispute. Giving al Qaeda further leverage in the family, one of the sisters was married to Anwar al-Awlaki, a Yemeni-American who was the branch’s top propagandist until he was killed in a 2011 drone strike.

Image: Anwar al-Awlaki

