Scores Killed in Suicide Attack on Shrine in Pakistan

Pakistani devotees gather at the 14th-century shrine to Muslim Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in 2014. Yousuf Nagori / AFP – Getty Images

But the number of casualties, Shah said, had overwhelmed the local hospital, and the injured were being moved to other hospitals throughout the province.

Eyewitnesses told NBC News that some of the injured were still at the site because of a lack of ambulances. Both the injured and their families openly complained about the lack of ambulances and rescue workers, saying victims had to be moved on motorbikes and privately owned cars.

It was one of the worst attacks in the past few years on the nuclear-armed country, which has suffered a string of ISIS- or Taliban-based attacks since Monday, splintering a period of increased security.

Sufis, who are a religious minority in Pakistan, are considered heretics by ISIS and Pakistan’s Taliban. Thursdays are an important day for Sufi Muslims, which is why the shrine was particularly crowded.

The U.S. State Department condemned a separate ISIS-claimed attack Thursday in Baghdad, Iraq, which killed nearly 50 people.

The State Department did not immediately respond for comment about the Pakistan attack.