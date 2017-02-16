Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become National Security Adviser

Vice Adm. Robert Harward, since retired, speaks to an Afghan official during a visit to Zaranj, Afghanistan, in January 2011. Sgt. Shawn Coolman / U.S. Marine Corps/AP

Related:

Who Are Possible Replacements for Flynn as National Security Adviser?

Harward left a military career for a job as chief executive for defense giant Lockheed Martin in the United Arab Emirates, where he is responsible for strategy, operations and growth, according to the company.

Harward had been considered a front-runner for the job. Trump has appointed retired Army Gen. Keith Kellogg as acting adviser.

In

announcing his resignation Monday, Flynn said he “inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador.”

Trump said Thursday that he didn’t believe Flynn did anything wrong, but he said he did not direct Flynn to call the ambassador and discuss sanctions.

“I fired him because of what he said to Mike Pence, very simple,” Trump said.

“Mike was doing his job. He was calling countries and his counterparts, so it certainly would have been OK with me if he did it,” Trump said. “I would have directed him to do it if I thought he wasn’t doing it. I didn’t direct him, but I would have directed him, because that’s his job.”