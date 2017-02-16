Police Make 2nd Arrest in Suspected Death of Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother

An immigration officer escorts Kim Jong-Nam, son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, getting off a bus to board an ANA905 (All Nippon Airways) airplane at Narita airport near Tokyo on May 4, 2001 . Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP – Getty Images

The man who died at the airport on Monday was carrying documents identifying him as 46-year-old Kim Chol, according to Malaysian police.

However, lawmakers from South Korea, have said that their intelligence agencies believe this was a false alias and that the man was in fact the half-brother of North Korea’s dictator.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) said Kim Jong Nam has been under a “kill order” since his half-brother took power in 2011, according to opposition politician Kim Byung Kee.

NIS officials believe two women approached Kim and poisoned him as he was waiting in line for a flight to Macau, according to the lawmaker, although he added they were waiting for the autopsy report.

The man who is thought to be Kim Jong Un’s half-brother fell ill and died en route to the hospital.