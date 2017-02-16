Murder Victim Said Robert Durst Admitted Killing Wife, Witness Says

Robert Durst is transported from Orleans Parish Criminal District Court to the Orleans Parish Prison after his arraignment in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 17, 2015. Durst was rebooked on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance, a small amount of marijuana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert / AP

Then, in 2014, Durst invited Chavin to dinner. He didn’t say why, but Chavin had an idea.

“I believe that the only thing it could be about were the unanswered question about the disappearance of Kathie and the death of Susan Berman,” Chavin said.

The subject didn’t come up during the meal, however. It wasn’t until they had left the restaurant and were on the sidewalk that Chavin reminded Durst that they had not talked about Berman.

“Bob said, ‘I had to,'” Chavin recalled. “‘It was her or me. I had no choice.'”

“It’s fair to say I wasn’t surprised,” Chavin continued. “I was not shocked but my response was one of ‘Now I know.'”

Chavin, who appeared upset, then added, “This is not easy.”

Prosecutors kept Chavin’s name under wraps before calling him to the stand for a hearing set up to collect early testimony from witnesses who were elderly or feared they could be harmed by Durst, even though he’s serving a seven-year sentence on a gun possession charge.

The other witnesses who testified during the hearing were:

Dr. Albert Kuperman, who was the associate dean of the New York City medical school where Kathie Durst was a student when she vanished in 1982 after calling him to say she was too sick to come in. Questioning focused on whether Kuperman knew for sure that it was Kathie Durst on the other end of the line, which is significant because it could bolster or undermine her husband’s account of her whereabouts before she went missing.

Susan Giordano, who worked for Chavin and befriended Durst in 2002 while he was jailed for Morris Black’s death. She testified that they had a platonic relationship but talked about getting a “love nest” and that he gave her $350,000 in gifts and loans. Giordano was called to the stand because she had stored boxes full of Durst’s personal papers — and allowed producers of the HBO program, “The Jinx,” to go through them before they were seized by police in 2015.

The defense claims that the contents of the boxes were privileged and should not be used as evidence at Durst’s trial, but prosecutors contend that Durst waived that privilege when he gave “The Jinx” producers access.

“The Jinx” examined Durst’s ties to his wife’s disappearance and Berman’s death, as well as the 2001 death and dismemberment of Black. The series ended with Durst blurting out on a hot microphone that he “killed them all.”

In an interesting footnote, Chavin testified that in 2014, Durst tried to talk him into participating in “The Jinx,” but he demurred because it seemed like a “terrible idea.”

“[Durst] didn’t think they meant to do him any harm,” Chavin said of the producers. “He got very, very, very upset at me for not doing it.”