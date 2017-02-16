Macon-Bibb Mayor: State of the community ‘increasingly enlightened’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert is optimistic about the state of the community.

He spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

“I hope my remarks are as good as the company gathered here,” said Reichert, as he kicked off his speech to nearly 150 people in the room.

The company was good, and the remarks were optimistic.

“The state of our community in 2017 is increasingly enlightened,” said Reichert. “We are becoming aware of one simple truth: we are in competition with other communities throughout the southeast, across the nation and around the world for jobs, industry, population growth, and tax base.”

But Reichert made sure to note: Macon-Bibb is measuring up.

“We all owe them a debt of gratitude for the work that they do everyday,” said Reichert. “From the more visible sheriff’s office and fire department personnel to the needed and necessary public works, maintenance, traffic control, emergency response.”

He highlighted the budget problems and fixes for the future.

“Our fund balance declined from 27 million dollars to 19 million dollars,” said Reichert. “Obviously that can’t continue, and we are working hard to make the ends meet at the end of this fiscal year, which ends in June.”

Though challenges lie ahead, Reichert’s plan focuses on the future.

“It will take all of us working together to get it done, but the future is ours, thank you for your support, and may God bless Macon-Bibb County,” said Reichert.