Kim Jong Un Sibling's Slaying: Poison Assassins Have Struck Before

Khaled Meshaal gestures as he delivers a speech at Tehran University during a ceremony in his honor on Feb. 2, 2009. Behrouz Mehri / AFP/Getty Images

The Israelis plan, however, quickly fell apart.

Both operatives involved in the attempt were captured, and Jordan’s King Hussein threatened to hang them in a public square unless Israel provided an antidote to the poison, which it did.

Israel was forced to free a number of Palestinian prisoners to secure the captured pair’s release.

Ariel Sharon, then-Israel’s infrastructure minister but who went on to be prime minister, pledged that the country would try to kill Mashaal again.