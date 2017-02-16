Kim Jong Un Sibling's Slaying: Poison Assassins Have Struck Before

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Khaled Meshaal

Khaled Meshaal gestures as he delivers a speech at Tehran University during a ceremony in his honor on Feb. 2, 2009. Behrouz Mehri / AFP/Getty Images

The Israelis plan, however, quickly fell apart.

Both operatives involved in the attempt were captured, and Jordan’s King Hussein threatened to hang them in a public square unless Israel provided an antidote to the poison, which it did.

Israel was forced to free a number of Palestinian prisoners to secure the captured pair’s release.

Ariel Sharon, then-Israel’s infrastructure minister but who went on to be prime minister, pledged that the country would try to kill Mashaal again.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Court Rulings Raise Number of Legally Non-Binary Californians to 7
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Backs Away From 4 Decades of U.S. Policy on Israel, Palestine
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
SEAL Raid Gone Wrong: Ally of U.S.-Backed President Was Killed
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»