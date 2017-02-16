Justice Department Opposes New Hearing for Trump Travel Restrictions

The Justice Department told a federal court Thursday that there’s no point in further court battles over President Trump’s executive order on immigration, because it will soon be replaced by a different one.

“The President intends in the near future to rescind the order and replace it with a new, substantially revised executive order to eliminate what the panel erroneously thought were constitutional concerns,” the government said in a filing submitted to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

A three-judge panel of the court last week refused to lift a stay that blocked the government from enforcing the order. Lawyers for the government and the states that opposed the travel restrictions were asked to submit legal briefs on whether the full appeals court should re-hear the case.

The states of Washington and Minnesota understandably said no, calling last week’s ruling in their favor “careful, thoughtful, and narrow.”

But while the Justice Department said the ruling was deeply flawed, it said the most appropriate course now “would be for the court to hold its consideration of the case until the president issues the new order.”

As the legal briefs were being filed, President Trump was announcing that he would issue “a new and very comprehensive order to protect our people. That will be done sometime next week, toward the beginning or middle at the latest.”

The original order, issued Jan. 27, imposed a 90-day pause on allowing citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen to enter the US. And it suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days.

During those period, the administration said, the government would assess the dependability of information provided by those countries that is used by American authorities in assessing a person’s background.

