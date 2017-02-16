ICE Arrests Trans Woman Seeking Domestic Violence Help

File photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Dallas on March 6, 2015 LM Otero / AP

Officials at ICE were not immediately available for comment and Bernal’s office said it would provide more details on the case later on Thursday.

An arrest affidavit filed in federal court said the suspect was a Mexican citizen who was illegally in the United States and has previously been deported from the United States. The person has been convicted of crimes including stealing U.S. mail and assault, the affidavit said.

“We were stunned that ICE would go to these lengths for someone that is not a violent criminal,” Bernal was quoted as saying by local TV station KFOX 14.

Bernal said there were no state warrants out for the woman and it appeared she was arrested after ICE received a tip that she would be in court, the TV station said.

The El Paso case comes in the wake of a crackdown on illegal immigration by new U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. immigration officers last week arrested more than 680 people they said were in the country illegally in a broad enforcement action that alarmed immigrant rights groups.

The woman is being held at the El Paso County jail under a federal detainer, Bernal’s office said.

