Hundreds of Events Planned for Friday's 'General Strike'

Protesters march Thursday in Chicago as part of a nationwide ‘Day Without Immigrants.’ A similar but unrelated operation is planned across the country on Friday. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

For those who can’t take the day off work, Strike4Democracy is encouraging people to use their lunch breaks to participate. Using the #BreakLunch hashtag on Titter and Instagram, the group suggests that people take their lunches to work and donate the money they would have spent to a “cause you believe in.”

The sudden, organic growth of the strike is similar to the way the Jan. 21 Women’s Marches grew out of a grassroots network of local chapters formed within days of the election.

Some of Friday’s events depart from the standard rally-and-march model:

In New York, strikers can join a

Critical Mass bike ride or a lunchtime chili-eating party.

Strikers on the outskirts of Philadelphia plan to meet to pick up trash in a

cleanup effort.

Students at Occidental College in Los Angeles plan to

walk out of class.

And of course, in New Orleans, a marching band will take over Royal Street as part of a “

general strike super band.”

In Seattle, government employee Asha Mohammed is organizing a protest outside Amazon.com Inc. headquarters. Mohammed told NBC News that Amazon was chosen because of a lawsuit filed in October, in which a

Syrian Muslim alleged that he was fired after complaining about religious- and ethnic-based harassment at work.

But Mohammed said the overarching motivation was opposition to the Trump administration.

“With this administration, it has really woken up the fears in me. I know what it’s like to live in an authoritarian regime,” said Mohammed, who came to the United States as a refugee fleeing Somalia.

Mohammed said she believed Americans have been able to take constitutional freedoms for granted — until recently: “With this administration, we cannot take it for granted anymore.”

“American values are refugee values,” Mohammed said. “We’re not the nation of fear-mongering. When the world gives up hope, America gives hope.”