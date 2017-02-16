Helping women understand the signs and symptoms of heart attacks

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The annual Go Red for Women Luncheon was held Thursday afternoon at the Houston Health Pavilion in Warner Robins.

The goal was to feature guest speakers who were experts on all things heart health, and who were trying to bring awareness of the signs and symptoms of heart disease that a lot of women tend to ignore or deny.

“The mortality rate for women is much higher than it is in men,” said Ray Jones, the Associate Director of Cardiovascular Services at Houston Medical Center. “That’s primarily because they don’t recognize the early signs and symptoms of a heart attack.”

A few statistics Jones provided for the crowd of men of and women in attendance, most of them decked out in red, indicated that 42% of women never suffered chest pains during their heart attack, and took nearly 2-4 hours longer than men to seek help.

“Pay attention to your body,” Jones said. “You know your body more than any physician knows. If you find it odd that you’re having these symptoms, chances are there’s a process going on you need to have looked into.”

Jones added that someone suffers a heart attack in the United States every 20 seconds, and someone dies from a heart attack once every minute.