Fairy Tale Ball helping give critically ill children their dream room

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It takes a lot of hands to renovate a child’s bedroom within a day.

That’s what Rooms from the Heart does. The non-profit interviews critically ill children and then sends them away for a day of fun. While they’re gone, volunteers with Rooms from the Heart turn the child’s bedroom into a dream room by furnishing it, painting it or adding new flooring.

Rooms for the Heart has its only fundraiser of the year on Saturday, March 4. The Fairy Tale Ball is an event designed for kids to dress up as prince and princesses and enjoy games, dancing, magic and food. Board member with Rooms from the Heart, Vicki Hinson, came on 41Today to talk about the Fairy Tale Ball.

It’s at the Blacksmith Shop on Poplar Street in Macon.

Tickets are $35 for a child and $35 for an adult. Sponsorhip opportunities are available. Remember, all proceeds go to Rooms from the Heart!

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the event website.