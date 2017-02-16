California Braces for Rain After Spillway Damage

Rocks being used at Lake Oroville Dam on Wednesday. Jim Urquhart / Reuters

Lund said that California is so big, there’s a lot of infrastructure to maintain. and, as in the rest of the country, it’s getting on in age.

Gov. Jerry Brown joined governors across the country this month to send President Donald Trump a “wish list” of infrastructure projects for the state. Brown requested 51 projects, including some in the highway and bridge sectors, rail and transit sectors and flood control.

Brown’s office said the request wasn’t a comprehensive list.

The state has a backlog of $136 million of repairs needed to roads and highways alone, according to

the Los Angeles Times. If granted, the governor’s request would pay for about $100 billion of infrastructural needs.

In the wake of the Oroville spillway crisis, Trump approved emergency federal resources to deal with the dam and infrastructure damage caused by storms in January.

“Most money we spend on infrastructure is going to be at the local level, but we’ll be happy to take any federal funds they offer,” Lund said.