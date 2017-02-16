Woman found dead in Pleasant Hill neighborhood

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman was found dead inside a home in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood in Macon around 11 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified her as Brenda Faulkner.  She was found inside the home by a family member. The sheriff’s office plans to treat the home as a crime scene until they can determine what happened.

According to a news release, Bibb deputies initially responded to the home at 1776 First Avenue in response to a call of a person down.

41NBC will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon woman dead in car accident on Jeffersonville Road
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman dies after SUV collides with tractor trailer in Macon
Read More»
Body found in Fort Valley
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Body found in Fort Valley
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»