Woman found dead in Pleasant Hill neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman was found dead inside a home in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood in Macon around 11 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified her as Brenda Faulkner. She was found inside the home by a family member. The sheriff’s office plans to treat the home as a crime scene until they can determine what happened.

According to a news release, Bibb deputies initially responded to the home at 1776 First Avenue in response to a call of a person down.

